First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

