Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $306.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,857.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,508 shares of company stock worth $319,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 464,907 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

