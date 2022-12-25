Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.64. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

