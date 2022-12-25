Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

