Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 952,881 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

