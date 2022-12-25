Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LSCC stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,094 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

