CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
