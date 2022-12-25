R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,374 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,732 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

