Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,094 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

