Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $17.62

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after purchasing an additional 360,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

