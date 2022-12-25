StockNews.com Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of TGB opened at $1.54 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.
About Taseko Mines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.