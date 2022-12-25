StockNews.com Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.54 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

