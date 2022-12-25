Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$13.47.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

