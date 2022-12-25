National Bankshares Increases Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SPB opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$13.47.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.