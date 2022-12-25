Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Opsens Stock Performance
Opsens stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Opsens has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.
