Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Performance

Opsens stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Opsens has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.