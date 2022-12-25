Medigus (MDGS) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medigus to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Medigus Competitors -1,362.03% -143.43% -26.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medigus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $10.12 million $6.79 million N/A Medigus Competitors $1.07 billion $77.60 million 10.09

Analyst Recommendations

Medigus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medigus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Medigus Competitors 847 3357 7553 170 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.75%. Given Medigus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medigus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Medigus pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

