StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
