B. Riley Boosts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $27.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

