DA Davidson Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $116.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.