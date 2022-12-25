ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Raised to $5.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.