Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.41 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

