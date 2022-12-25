Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

