Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:SFE opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.53.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
