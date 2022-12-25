StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

