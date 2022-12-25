StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

