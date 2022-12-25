StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Price Performance

DS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.