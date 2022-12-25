Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CODI. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 7.4 %

CODI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $597.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 242,558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $3,511,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

