ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a P/E ratio of -438.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

