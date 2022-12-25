Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $2,003.00

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,003.00.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.13) to GBX 1,625 ($19.74) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.