CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

