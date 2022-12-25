Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

