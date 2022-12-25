Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

FLNT stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

