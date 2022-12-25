Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.35 on Friday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Xperi by 51.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.