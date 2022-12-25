BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 208.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

