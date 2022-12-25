First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.54. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $186,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Bancorp by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

