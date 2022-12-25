StockNews.com Downgrades Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Hold

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $138,433.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $138,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,868 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after buying an additional 2,842,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

