First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

