Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.65 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.