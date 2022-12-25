Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 15.7 %
TENX opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
