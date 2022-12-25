Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 15.7 %

TENX opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.