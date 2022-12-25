UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $4.44 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

