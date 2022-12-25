Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Down 2.8 %
ULBI opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.18. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.