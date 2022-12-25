Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.0 %

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

About Sierra Wireless

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,319,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

