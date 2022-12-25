SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
SunOpta stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.14 million, a P/E ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.47. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
