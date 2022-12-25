Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

