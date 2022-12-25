Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

TNDM opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 179,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 359.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

