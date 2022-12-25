Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

