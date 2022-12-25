StockNews.com Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.4 %

TGLS stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

