First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.