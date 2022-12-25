First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

