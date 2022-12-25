Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 32.4 %

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $0.29 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

