Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

ENPH opened at $293.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

