Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.30 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

