Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

